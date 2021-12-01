Cryptocurrencies’ biggest highs and lows in November; metaverse tokens lead gains

*All quotations are preliminary, from 6 pm (Brasília time) on 11/30/21

Bitcoin (BTC) accumulated a 5.59% drop to $57,387 in a busy November for the cryptoactives market, marked by the rise of metaverse-related tokens, while one of the biggest meme coins in the world was among the worst performances.

After starting the month between highs and lows, Bitcoin managed to beat its all-time high and move up to US$ 69,000, supported by purchases in the spot market, which even brought encouragement that the cryptocurrency could reach US$ 100,000 later this year.

Despite this, the market started a correction in the following days, with Bitcoin losing the US$ 60 thousand mark amid moves in the futures market, in addition to negative news in China and also about regulations around the world, especially in the States United after the approval of the infrastructure package bringing excerpts about the crypto market.

To further heighten volatility, concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus weighed heavily on global markets and also among cryptocurrencies, despite the recovery in recent days, investors remain sensitive about the current scenario.

Of the largest cryptos in the world, Ethereum (ETH) also stands out, which also reached a historic high this month, but just like Bitcoin, it ended up losing strength in recent weeks. Even so, on that last day of the month, it hitched a new can and ended November with a 9.06% appreciation.

In addition to him, his biggest rival, Solana (SOL) also drew attention, rising 8.16% in the wake of the excitement surrounding immersive games that choose the platform for its cost advantages and agility in executing smart contracts. The current bet is Genopets, a game that promises to reward users who maintain “an active lifestyle”.

The 5 cryptocurrencies that rose the most in November

With earnings exceeding 300% this month, cryptos focused on the game universe and metaverse were the biggest highlight, in a scenario of strong adoption and growth in this market, especially after Facebook announced its name change to Meta.

This news was just one of the many catalysts for these assets, which throughout the year have already attracted a lot of attention as they explore the creation of shared universes on the network. Although many experts believe that the development of the metaverse is something for the long term, many investors are already betting on this potential.

Gala (GALA)

As a result, Gala (GALA) ended November with gains of 555%. She is the cryptocurrency of the Gala Games studio, which expands the concept of play-to-earn (play to win) popularized by Axie Infinity (AXS) for a platform with multiple games that share the same non-fungible token (NFT) items. So far, there are five titles announced, two of them already available in Beta phase.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox (SAND) is another one from the metaverse that entered the list of the biggest highs, advancing 345%, in the wake of several positive announcements during the month, such as raising US$ 93 million in an investment round, in partnership with Socios.com , and most recently the release of its Alpha version (see more here).

Loopring (LRC)

Up 400%, Loopring (LRC), which powers a blockchain that works as an ally of Ethereum to speed up payments, had the second highest increase of the month. For the year, the valuation is around 1,500% and it has been driven, among other reasons, by rumors that the platform will be chosen by GameStop to launch an NFTs market.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

In the sequence, who stood out this month was Crypto.com Coin (CRO), with gains of 235%. The company behind the token has been prominent in the news, in particular due to new partnerships made in November, such as with Conmebol Libertadores and the purchase of naming rights for the Staples Center gym in Los Angeles.

Kadena (KDA)

Finally, Kadena (KDA) completes the list of biggest highs. Created by two former JP Morgan executives, it rose 160% in November and has already accumulated gains of 11,400% in 2021. The protocol promises to offer free transactions and more security, adopting the same consensus system as Bitcoin.

Check out the 5 biggest highs:

cryptoactive Variation in November Price Gala (GALA) +555.38% $0.623 Loopring (LRC) +402.95% $2.80 The Sandbox (SAND) +345.78% $6.82 Crypto.com Coin (CRO) +234.61% US$ 0.6878 Kadena (KDA) +158.83% $0.16.65

The 5 cryptocurrencies that fell the most in November

OMG Network (OMG)

Among the losses, the highlight was the OMG Network (OMG), which fell 34% after starting the month with a strong increase. The movement was reversed, however, from November 11, when it dropped more than 30% in a few hours after users signed up to receive an airdrop (distribution) of another digital asset and began to liquidate the OMG acquired in the last few days.

The token is part of the OmiseGO platform, which aims to become a decentralized universal payment processing system built on the Ethereum blockchain. OMG will allow individuals, businesses and organizations to send and receive payments in digital and fiat currencies.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

With losses of 24%, was Shiba Inu (SHIB), which continues with a very volatile movement and has fluctuated a lot in an attempt to stay out of the negative ranking of the month. Considered a cryptocurrency meme, Shiba was created to “kill” the Dogecoin (DOGE) and in recent months has rivaled it for a place among the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market value.

The month started off complicated for Shiba, with a strong retreat on fears that the biggest holder of the asset would dump trillions of tokens in the market. The wallet in question became active for the first time since receiving $8,000 in SHIB tokens more than a year ago. When the currency reached its all-time high, in October, the amount was worth US$ 5.7 billion, in what came to be called the “largest trade in history”.

As of Nov. 4, the new billionaire was estimated to have sold $700 million on Shiba Inu, maintaining fears that selling off more of those tokens on the market could send crypto down even further.

Quant (QNT), Cosmos (ATOM) and Icon (ICX)

The other assets on the list of biggest falls competed next to the posts, with losses between 15% and 25%, with Quant (QNT), Cosmos (ATOM) and Icon (ICX) being the worst performers. All are in a correction movement after strong gains throughout the year and even with the November drop still accumulate valuations between 300% and 1,700% in 2021.

Check out the 5 biggest downfalls:

cryptoactive Variation in November Price OMG Network (OMG) -33.89% $8.76 Qty (QNT) -26.80% US$203.51 Cosmos (ATOM) -25.07% $28.15 Shiba Inu (SHIB) -23.92% US$ 0.0000482 BitTorrent (MTB) -23.34% $0.003184

