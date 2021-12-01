Cuca sees Hulk as the ace of Brasileirão and praises his performance at Atlético-MG: “Magical year” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has practically conquered the Brazilian title. O Galo has a full cast, but one name in particular is highlighted: Hulk. For Cuca, the athletic coach, the shirt 7 alvinegro deserves to be considered as the best player in Brasileirão.

Atlético-MG News

Idols of Atlético-MG, Cuca and Hulk will receive titles of honorary citizens of Belo Horizonte

– He’s in a magical year, a 34-year-old, 35-year-old player who runs like a child, trains every day. He got married, like a glove, here with Atlético, I don’t know if it’s doing better for him than for Atlético, I think for both. So he deserves the title of being the best Brazilian player – he said.

1 of 2 Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza

In fact, Hulk is having an excellent year in 2021. Counting only the Brasileirão, there are 33 matches, 17 goals and 6 assists. He is the top scorer of Brasileirão. In the sum of the season, there are 64 games with 32 goals and 12 assists.

In an interview after the victory against Fluminense, by 2-1 – the forward scored both of Galo in the clash, he stated that playing for Galo was the most correct choice he made. On other occasions, he said that the Brazilian title for the club from Minas Gerais will be the most special title of his career.

Elected ace of the game, Hulk says that playing for Atlético-MG was the most correct choice he made

Atlético can be champion without taking the field, this Tuesday. If Flamengo beat Ceará, Galo has a chance to confirm the national title on Thursday, against Bahia, at Fonte Nova.