Cyberpunk 2077 arrives for PS5 and Xbox Series in early 2022

CD Projekt RED stated in its latest investor fiscal report that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive for current consoles, ie Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, in the first three months of 2022.

And in case you’re wondering when the game will make it to the Xbox Game Pass, according to the Polish company’s CEO Adam Kicinski, “it’s too soon” for Cyberpunk 2077 to make it to service.

“We always consider any business opportunity, but this type of subscription model is good at a certain point in the product’s lifecycle, not too early,” said Kicinski.

In the document, the Polish company also registered the balance of the last three months, in addition to explaining its plans for the next year. Digital store GOG, for example, reported lost revenue of $2.21 million, according to the report.

For 2022, CD Projekt RED hopes to renew the GOG and recover profit throughout the year. In addition to Cyberpunk 2077, it is worth noting that the version of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series is scheduled to arrive between April and June 2022.

Subscribe to the IGN Brazil YouTube channel and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jessica Pinheiro on Instagram and twitter.