Dayane, Marina, Rico and Solange are on the farm; vote · TV news

Dayane Mello, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes are on the 11th farm of A Fazenda 13. The farmers were defined at dawn this Wednesday (1st). Who do you want to stay on the Record reality show? Vote in the poll at the end of this text.

Winner of the Fire Trial, Dynho Alves began training the hot seat with the discovery of the lamp’s powers. MC Mirella’s ex-husband had to choose between the red and yellow parchments and opted for the lighter color. As promised, he handed the darker color to Sthefane Matos.

Then, the singer read the power chosen by him: “The owner of this power can be immune to the formation of gardens as long as he leaves his thirst without water for 72 hours.” Without giving it much thought, he chose to break out of the danger zone and punish all of his fellow inmates.

MC Gui stepped in next and announced his vote as farmer of the week. The funkeiro aimed at Solange and took the opportunity to detonate the rival. “We had a lot of friction during all this time, she insists on bringing things from abroad. She talked about my engagement, she said that I got engaged to have the image of a good guy. I don’t agree with this behavior. I’m very upset about things. that she spoke,” he justified.

“Let me talk, you have a thing for not letting people talk. When you talk about your fiancée, you’re not talking outside, you’re talking inside. I’m not bringing anything from outside, I’m talking about your behavior in here. It’s my point of view, and I wanted to point that out. Besides I think he’s debauched”, reacted the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

After the decision of the bigwig, Galisteu opened the vote of headquarters. Rico was the most targeted, scoring five votes. The man from Alagoas sat on the second stool in the garden and pulled Dayane, a resident of the stall.

Owner of the red parchment, Sthefane revealed the power of the night: “You must choose two pawns who are not in the field. A new vote will decide the fourth farmer.” The woman from Bahia put Marina and Aline Mineiro in the crosshairs. Marina was the most voted and completed the hot spot of the week. The girl was also able to veto one of her opponents from the Farmer’s Test and excluded Dayane from the dispute for the head office’s big hat.

who voted for whom

See below who voted for whom in the formation of the farm:

Mileide Mihaile voted for Rico Melquiades

Dayane Mello voted for Rico Melquiades

Aline Mineiro voted for Sthefane Matos

Dynho Alves voted for Rico Melquiades

Marina Ferrari voted for Sthefane Matos

Sthefane Matos voted for Rico Melquiades

Rico Melquiades voted for Sthefane Matos

Arcrebiano de Araújo voted for Rico Melquiades

Solange Gomes voted for Sthefane Matos

