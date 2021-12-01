Defeat of Ceará leaves Fluminense to a victory to guarantee a spot in Libertadores | Rio de Janeiro

The results of Tuesday in the Brazilian Championship were favorable to Fluminense in the search for a place in the Libertadores. THE Ceará’s defeat by Flamengo , in a game valid for the 36th round, left Tricolor to a victory to guarantee the classification for, at least, the “pre” phase of the continental competition.

Fluminense is currently in seventh place with 51 points. If they beat Bahia on Sunday or Chapecoense on the 9th, they will reach 54 points. In this scenario, only Ceará and América-MG, which have 49 points, could score more points than the Rio team. But as the two teams face off in the next round, it is only possible that one of them surpasses Tricolor (if the team from Ceará had beaten Fla, both it and the club from Minas Gerais could surpass the team led by coach Marcão). In this way, Fluminense would not be below the eighth place and would guarantee a place in Pre-Libertadores.

The direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores (through the G-6) was also more achievable after this Tuesday. In fifth place, Bragantino lost to Juventude in a late game in the 35th round and was stopped at 56 points. To finish in the top six, Fluminense doesn’t depend on you. You will need to win at least one of the two games and dry Fortaleza and/or Bragantino.

Tricolor can still finish in the top eight and qualify for the Pre-Libertadores even if they lose the remaining two games. In this case, however, it would need a huge combination of results.

Fluminense will face Bahia this Sunday, 12/5, at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, at 4 pm, for the 37th round of the Brasileirão. On 12/09, Tricolor ends the competition against the already relegated Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.

