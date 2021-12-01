Defendant in the Kiss case is sick before trial | Rio Grande do Sul

One of the four defendants in the Kiss case got sick at the Foro Central de Porto Alegre, where the trial takes place this Wednesday morning (1st).
the music producer Luciano Bonilha Leão, 44 years old, needed to be seen at the Forum’s outpatient clinic. When he arrived at the trial site, did not give a press interview, but said “I am not a murderer”. look above.
According to the complaint of the Public Ministry (MP), he was the one who bought and activated the firework that started the fire.
He is accused – along with the businessmen and club partners, Elissandro Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann, and the musician Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos – by the MP of the crimes of simple murder of 242 people and attempted murder of 636 others who were injured in the tragedy.
The trial started this Wednesday. The sessions start every day at 9 am, on the 2nd floor of the Foro Central da Capital.
When the trial ends, however, will depend on the jury’s court conduct over the next few weeks. The expectation of the Court of Justice is that it will take about 15 days to complete, as the activities will be daily, including weekends, until 23:00.
Luciano Bonilha Leão, one of the defendants in the Kiss case, arrives at the trial site — Photo: RBS TV/Reprodução