Definitive Quick Weight Training Guide







hiit Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

O HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), as its name implies, is a high intensity interval training. Very famous around the world, it can be performed in gyms, parks or even at home. It doesn’t rely on modern equipment, it’s affordable for most people and still promises to burn hundreds of calories throughout the day. And it manages to do all of this with just a few minutes of duration. Fantastic, isn’t it?

But, we have other questions: do you know why HIIT is able to promote so many benefits? Can anyone do? Are there any health risks or specific cares to take? To answer these and other questions, we consulted some experts, who explained, for example, what reactions this type of training provokes in our body.

what is HIIT

“Working on some HIIT training, the famous high intensity interval training, can be important to activate your metabolism to burn more fat. A 15 to 20 minute session interspersing high and low intensity, but always as often as you can handle, burns as many calories as an hour of running”, explains Dr. Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

In other words, the high intensity that HIIT provides is the great benefit of this type of training. But, what is intense for someone is not always intense for you. A highly conditioned athlete will need complex exercises to be able to reach their maximum level of exhaustion. A sedentary person will often need simple activities to reach that peak of caloric expenditure.

who can do

This is why HIIT is theoretically a democratic activity. It is worth remembering that before starting any new physical activity, it is necessary to have a doctor’s authorization and the monitoring of a physical education professional. But generally speaking, most people can perform high-intensity exercise. Just know what’s intense for you.

How to calculate training intensity

One way to calculate this factor is through heart rate. According to trainer Leandro Twin, it’s just a simple math equation: 220 minus your age. So let’s assume you’re 30 years old. Your maximum heart rate will be approximately 190 beats per minute.

“Work around 70% to 80% of that heart rate. This is a good zone for us to explore burning fat and improving fitness. So whatever workout you can sustain at this rate, or the mix of exercises, it’s an excellent aerobics”, explains Twin.

HIIT poses risks?

Knowing what’s intense for you is also critical to avoiding unpleasant problems. Extrapolating 80% of your maximum heart rate can be dangerous to your health and cause discomfort during training. Furthermore, not having a proper orientation during the execution of the movements can lead to pain and injuries. Therefore, we emphasize that it is essential to seek the help of a physical educator to start any physical activity or new training stimulus.

HIIT example to do at home

Finally, we consulted personal trainer Nara Prado. She gave us a HIIT workout that can be performed by anyone healthy and without contraindications. Check out:

10x Rangers for each side

To practice the maneuvers, just start the four-handle position with one arm straight and the opposite leg also straight. When performing inhale and exhale and switch sides.

10x Rower Abdominals

Lie on your back on the floor, keep your legs straight and your arms tucked behind your head, then pull your abdomen in with your legs bent, lift up to your knees hugging them, and then slowly back up.

10x Pelvic Elevation

The ideal is for the practitioner to lie on his back, bend his knees and keep his feet flat on the floor, leave his arms extended at the sides of the body, contract the muscles of the abdomen and lift the tailbone by pressing on the buttocks and go down slowly .

30″ low board

For better effectiveness of the board, it is recommended that the person is lying on their stomach and right after that, rest their forearms on the floor. Keep your body aligned and lift your hips, keep your feet apart and stay in this position for 30 seconds.

After the end of the circuit, rest for a few minutes until you catch your breath and repeat the process. Ideally, complete at least 15 minutes and at most 30 minutes of HIIT. But, always remember to respect your limits. Before starting, it is also important to warm up, with some low-intensity aerobic activity, such as walking or climbing stairs.