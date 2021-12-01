Denilson reveals Renato Gaúcho’s attitude that negatively surprised him at Flamengo

Credit: Reproduction/TV Bandeirantes

Renato Gaúcho was fired from Flamengo after losing in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América to Palmeiras. In the “Open Game” this Tuesday (30), commentator Denílson Show spoke about some negative aspects of the coach’s work and highlighted some factors that negatively surprised him.

“There was no mood for him. After this layoff, we start to hear some things that surprise me. The relationship with the players, not being present in training when the reserve team trained… This type of behavior surprises me. I think that even winning the Libertadores, he would not continue at Flamengo”, said Denilson, who recalled the coach’s past statements:

“When then Grêmio coach, he said that a 200 million team had an obligation to win everything, and then he runs a 200 million team and cannot play. We can put several factors, the absence of the main players due to injury, physical issue that counts a lot…”, recalled the former player.

Finally, Renata Fan cited reasons for the failure and said: “In my opinion, it was a certain reality. He himself dug his own grave”, commented the show’s host.

Flamengo is in no hurry to define the next commander. Marcelo Gallardo, who made history at River Plate in recent years, Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal are the ones listed; foreign coach is priority.

With practically no chance of winning the Brasileirão, Flamengo will face Ceará this Tuesday (30th), at Maracanã.

