Developer introduces s1mple as a mobile game character | DRAFT5

One of the greatest players in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Oleksandr “simpleKostylyev, from Natus Vincere, burst the FPS bubble from Valve and it was announced, this Wednesday (30), as a new RAID character: Shadow Legends, RPG made available for mobile devices.
Inspired by AWPer, s1mple will be named Aleksandr, similar to the player’s own name, and will appear as an archer. Available to players starting this Wednesday, the Ukrainian character will be given away free of charge to anyone who has played Shadow Legends for seven days in the past two months.
“It was an amazing experience to become a champion of RAID: Shadow Legends, especially one that was built to symbolize my talents in CS:GO. I can’t wait for my fans to get a chance to add this character to their team and beat their records.“, said the Ukrainian.
Continues after the ad
Available to both Android and iOS mobile devices, Shadow Legends has already been downloaded by more than 10 million players on Google’s system. In addition, it has more than 1.5 million reviews and a rating that comes close to five stars.