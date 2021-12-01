Deyverson and Dudu are denounced in the STJD for expulsion against Flu

Palmeirenses Deyverson and Dudu were denounced in the STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice) for expulsions in the match against Fluminense, on November 14, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The pair’s judgment takes place this Friday (3) and can yield up to ten games of suspension for shirt 9 from Verdão and a hook of twelve games for the owner of shirt 43.

Hero of winning the Copa Libertadores title last Saturday (27), forward Deyverson was the character who started the fight on the Maracanã lawn after the final whistle of that match, won by Fluminense, 2-1. articles 250 (disloyal or hostile act) and 257 (participation in a brawl, confrontation or riot) of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which can yield one to ten suspension games.

Dudu was sent off in normal time, 43 minutes into the second half. Potiguar referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira reported in the summary that the Alviverde player had an unsportsmanlike behavior with his opponent and, therefore, received the second yellow card and, consequently, the red.

“After receiving a foul, with the game paralyzed, he hits his opponent with his foot, configuring an unsportsmanlike behavior. After the sending-off, he immediately goes to his locker room and the affected player did not need medical care”, wrote the referee.

Because of this expulsion, the attacker was denounced in article 254-A of the CBJD, which provides for suspension of four to twelve games for practicing physical aggression during the match. At the trial, Palmeiras will be able to present its defenses for each of the cases.

If the athletes are found guilty and need to serve a sentence, the suspension will only be served in competitions organized by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).