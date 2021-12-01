Discover how to generate your Digital CPF through the government app

This digital version of the CPF, however, requires the citizen to have a National Driver’s License – CNH due to the need for biometric identification.

Currently, almost all documents have a digital version with the same validity. We can mention Voter’s Title, Work Card and CNH. In São Paulo, for example, the RG already exists in the digital version, which is accepted as a document by the State Civil Police. Among the documents with the digital version, there is also the Individual Taxpayer Registration – CPF.

This digital version of the CPF, however, requires the citizen to have a National Driver’s License – CNH due to the need for biometric identification. Developed through the Federal Data Processing Service, the digital CPF functionality was launched last year by the Internal Revenue Service.

The app is available for free for Android and iOS operating systems. To gain access, it is necessary to download it, inform the CPF and fill in the requested data. The CPF with that physical card version, which was previously guaranteed, is no longer issued. Most people who register, currently through the IRS website, issue the document in print.

Through the digital CPF application, it is possible to access services such as: registration status of the document, issue registration status, consultation of information contained in the CPF and confirm the authenticity of the respective document.

Another very important service within the platform is the virtual service that helps the citizen to complete the Personal Income Tax Declaration (DIRPF).