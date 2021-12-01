Discover the cryptocurrency ‘Omicron’, which gained almost 1,000% after the discovery of the new strain of the coronavirus | Technology

The similarity between the two ends there, since the digital asset is not related to the pandemic and the appreciation is the result of market speculation.

Last Thursday (25th), before the new strain got a name, the digital token was worth about $65 (about R$ 364, at the current price), according to data from the specialized website CoinMarketCap. From Saturday onwards, the climb began. The peak occurred on Sunday, when the cryptocurrency was traded at US$ 711 (BRL 3,990) – an appreciation of 993%.

The value of “Omicron” has since dropped, but remains high from the previous time in the news about the coronavirus variant. It is valued at around US$ 481 (R$ 2,699) this Wednesday (1st), up 640% compared to last week.

2 of 2 Graph shows Omicron valuation — Photo: Reproduction/CoinMarketCap Graph shows Omicron valuation — Photo: Reproduction/CoinMarketCap

It is not possible to say the exact release date of the “Omicron” token, but it is recent. Its pricing data on the CoinMarketCap website was only available as of November 8th.

According to Reuters news agency, a Telegram channel by the name of OmicDAO was launched the day before.

The asset’s description on its official website states that it is a store-of-value digital currency. For this, each token is backed by a set of different assets, such as the USDC digital currency, which has its value paired with the dollar.

Still, as market movements show, it is a cryptocurrency subject to volatility.

From “squid game” to dogecoin, smaller cryptocurrencies have benefited this year from links to memes or web culture, registering booms and busts. Meanwhile, more traditional names like bitcoin have grown in popularity.

