Discover the most registered baby names in Brazil in 2021

Miguel and Helena are the most registered baby names in Brazil in 2021, according to the BabyCenter website. Despite both appearing at the top of this ranking for the last three years, the trend is that shorter names start to appear. Theo and Ravi for boys and Isis and Ayla for girls are the 2022 bets, according to the website.

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

In 2021, Helena, Alice and Laura were the three most registered female names in Brazil. The boys were mostly registered as Miguel, Arthur and Heitor. According to the website, Miguel appears in the lead since 2010.

​> See the most registered baby names in Santa Catarina in 2020​

According to the ranking, names starting with a Z and having a Y spelled have been appearing more and more in the list of the 100 most registered. Zyan, Zoe, Henry and Yasmin are examples of the new trend.

compound names

Compound names are common in Brazil. The BabyCenter survey shows that about 30% of babies are given not one but two names. Maria, for girls, is one of those who appear the most in this category. The most used combination, for six years, is Maria Luísa. In 2021, Maria Alice took second place in this ranking.

​> Three films that could win the Oscar in 2022​

​> Check out all December 2021 releases on Netflix​

For the boys, João appears as the favorite to compose a double name. The most chosen is João Miguel, followed by João Pedro, as reported on the website.

Check the 2021 ranking

female

​

​ Helen ​ Alice ​ Laura ​ Manuela ​ shophia ​ Isabella ​ Luisa ​ Heloise ​ Cecilia ​ Maite ​

​

male

​

​ Miguel ​ Arthur ​ Theo ​ Hector ​ Gael ​ David ​ Bernard ​ Gabriel ​ Ravi ​ noah ​

​

The site equally computes names with different spellings, but with the same sound. This is the case with Sophia and Sofia, for example.

*Under supervision of Vinicius Dias.

Read too

​Miguel and Maria Eduarda are the most registered baby names in Brazil in the last decade​

​From Nobel to Water on the Moon, see the main astronomical facts of 2020 ​

​More than 60 SC cities do not have active Covid-19 cases; see list​