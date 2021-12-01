Do you know Azeez Olalekan Balogun? São Paulo strengthens base with Nigerian for Alex’s team | São Paulo

São Paulo released the Fiscal Council’s analyzes for the year 2021 in recent days. In the documents, attention was drawn to the presence of the name Azeez Olalekan Balogun, just below that of Jonathan Calleri, among the athletes loaned to the club between the months of July and August. But, after all, who is it about?

Azeez Olalekan Balogun is an 18-year-old Nigerian striker who will reinforce the São Paulo under-20 team, coached by Alex. The young man arrives in Cotia in early December and has a contract until June 30, 2022.

Alex will receive the Nigerian striker as reinforcement

On balance, however, the young player’s contract came into effect on July 1 of this year, although the athlete has not yet arrived in Brazil.

According to the club, the loan agreement took place in the middle of the year to facilitate the work visa, which will now be released at the end of the year, as Balogun turned 18 this month.

But how did the young Nigerian striker end up in São Paulo?

The ge report heard people connected to the São Paulo base, who explained how the agreement with Azeez Olalekan Balogun was made to reinforce Alex’s team in the first half of 2022.

In May, São Paulo received an invitation to attend a youth tournament in Nigeria, funded by the organization of the competition. Balogun drew attention for its performance, and the Tricolor opened negotiations.

In the agreement, São Paulo acquired the loan free of charge and will evaluate the player in the first half of next year. If the athlete approves, the club will pay the rights set at $100,000 (R$563,000, according to the quotation on Tuesday).

São Paulo’s under-20 team ended the season at the weekend, after taking the runner-up in the Brasileirão in the category.

In his first year as coach, Alex also participated in Paulistão, a competition in which he ended up being eliminated in the round of 16.