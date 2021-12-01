Doctor Jairo · I lost my morning erections; and now?

“Doctor, it’s been two weeks since I woke up with an erection. What do I do?”

He has no big problem with going through a period without getting morning erections. They can come up frequently or daily for some men, but, at some stages of life, this doesn’t necessarily have to happen.

If the person is more stressed, worried , he fought with the partnership and is having conflicts at home, it may be that the erection does not show any sign of life in the morning.

This is not something to worry about. The important thing is that if the man wants to stimulate himself and masturbate, he manages to get an erection quietly .

@jairobouer “I DON’T HAVE A MORNING EREÇ@O MORE!” 😱#jairoresponde ##doubts ##tips ##jairobouer ##curiosity ##s#aude ♬ original sound – jairobouer

Why do morning erections happen?

Morning erections are classified as “spontaneous” or “involuntary”, those that arrive unannounced and without the man being prepared, and they are part of a normal, physiological process in the body.

Check out:

They can happen for two reasons:

Almost all men have three to four erections during the night, in the REM sleep phases, when the person dreams and can be aroused. Then, it is possible that the erection happens just before the man wakes up, but don’t be noticed because, by dawn, he’s already relaxed. Morning erection is also closely related to bladder distention. In other words, it is a reflex mechanism to protect against urine leakage, as the urethra passes inside the penis.

In summary: not every man has morning erections, it is not necessary to have it all the time and not having them is not a sign of a problem.

See too: