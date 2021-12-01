Dollar rises to R$5,636; Stock market drops and reaches the 5th month followed by losses

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the session this Tuesday (30) with a drop of 0.87%, to 101,915.45 points. It is the lowest level in more than a year since 6 November 2020 (100,925.11 points). In November, the index fell 1.53%, reaching the fifth consecutive month of losses. In 2021, the balance is even worse, with an accumulated decline of 14.37%.

The commercial dollar amended its third consecutive high, this one of 0.46%, and closed the day at R$ 5.636 on sale. It is the highest value in almost a month, since November 1st, when the American currency reached R$ 5.67. Even with today’s gains, the dollar ends the month with a slight drop of 0.19%, after rising 5.3% in September and 3.67% in October. In the year, on the other hand, the American currency still accumulates a high of 8.61%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

PEC of Precatório

The market continues to closely follow the developments around the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, which today was approved by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate by 16 votes to 10 and will now be analyzed in plenary.

The PEC is seen by some market participants as the least harmful alternative to the country’s fiscal health amid pressure from the Bolsonaro government for more spending on social benefits in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is expected to seek re-election.

In practice, the changes brought about by the proposal make room for R$ 91.6 billion to be spent in 2022, according to the federal government, a “slack” that would make the payment of Auxilio Brasil feasible. The new program expects to pay R$400 to vulnerable families by the end of 2022 — an election year — and, therefore, he is considered a voter by the opposition.

Employment data in Brazil

The release of two data on the labor market in Brazil was also on the radar of investors: the first, from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), was the unemployment rate, which was 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021 — practically in line with the expectation of 12.7%, according to a Reuters survey.

Despite the setback, the country still has 13.5 million unemployed, down 9.3% compared to the second quarter (14.8 million).

The second data, from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), was the opening of 253,083 formal jobs in October, released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The result represents a slowdown in relation to September, when 313,902 formal jobs were created.

Concerns about the omicron

Investor concerns about omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, were renewed after the chief executive of the drugmaker Moderna said that vaccines against covid-19 are hardly as effective against the new variant as they are against others.

“There is no world, I think, where [a eficácia] it is on the same level as we had with delta,” said Stéphane Bancel, in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

(With Reuters)