After Barcelona’s interest in Manchester City’s Ferran Torres, Pep Guardiola sent a message to the players

“I always told my players: please don’t stay here if you don’t want to be at the club. Do it for yourself, but at the same time for the club. Does not make sense. Life is too short to be a place locked in by a contract instead of being where you most want it,” said the coach.

City could open the door to an exit should Ferran Torres express a desire to leave the club. Even so, it still requires a financial compensation of around 40 million euros (about R$ 254 million) for the attacker.

“It’s not my job to comment on that, you know. You have to call Txiki Begiristain, or Ferran Torres’ agent, or Barça. And if there are clubs that want one of our players, they won’t be free. There has to be a negotiation, an agreement between the clubs and then we’ll see,” said Guardiola.

Barcelona’s financial situation will likely hamper any negotiations. The club’s gross debt is over 1 billion euros (R$6.3 billion). In addition, LaLiga’s salary cap complicates the arrival of reinforcements.

Ferran Torres, who can play on the left side or in the middle, has scored 16 goals in 43 games for City, and another 12 in just 22 games for Spain.