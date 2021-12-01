Dr. Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, moves to a BRL 8.7 million mansion in SP

MC Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra, better known now as Dr Deolane, will soon be in her new home. She is moving to a 1000 m² mansion in Alphaville, São Paulo, whose sale value is R$8.7 million. For now, the property has been rented for R$ 50 thousand, according to sources, but the lawyer and DJ are also thinking of buying it.

Dr. Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, moves to a R$8.7 million mansion Photo: rep/ internet

At first, the new address would only serve for Deolane to wait for the construction of her dream house, since she acquired a land in the same condominium. The works would start in January. But, with the purchase intention, everything can change.

The doctor’s mansion has five suites and – amazing! – 11 bathrooms. Just hydromassage are three. The waste of water is minimized with the reuse water system, through the capture of rain. Ecologically correct, the residence also has solar heating.

Altogether, there are three floors, with large windows and glass walls that favor the impeccable view. The high ceilings were used with a beautiful spiral staircase from which you can see the pool, gardens and leisure area, with gourmet kitchen and barbecue.

The house also has a sauna, two rooms for employees and a garage for six cars. The main room wastes space and can integrate up to four environments. It also has an office, home theater, toilet, kitchen with island and laundry area. There is also a playroom and gym.

High point of the master suite is a large whirlpool that overlooks the condo.

While fulfilling a busy schedule of appointments and VIP presence, MC Kevin’s widow hired an organizing company to make her move. at least five people work for her to be at the new address soon.