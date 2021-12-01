Driver dies in an accident and people steal cargo that was on the way – General

On impact, the path was thrown off the track and the ba split in half. (photo: PRF/Disclosure)

A 30-year-old man died after a frontal collision between the truck he was driving and a truck at Km 507 of the BR-262, in the municipality of Luz, in the Center-West Region, in the early hours of this Tuesday (11/30) ). Due to the crash, the ba broke in half and part of the cargo was plundered by people.

According to information from the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the vehicles were heading in the opposite direction, when they collided head-on, around 5:50 am.

On impact, the path was thrown off the track. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Igarap, died at the scene. The trailer driver, however, was uninjured.

Part of the cargo in the ba, which was made up of several products from the Mercado Livre company, was scattered around the runway and was looted by people before the arrival of the PRF.

Even with the cabin damaged, the truck driver was not injured. (photo: PRF / Disclosure)

The technical expertise of the Civil Police was also called upon to carry out the usual work.

Traffic was banned

For most of the morning, the lane was closed on both lanes, being released in the ‘stop and go’ system only around 11:35 am.

At 2:32 pm, the official Twitter of the concessionaire Triunfo Concebra, which manages the highway, informed that traffic on the stretch had finally been completely cleared.