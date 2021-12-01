Dudu details goal and explains how Palmeiras beat Libertadores: “Everything was trained” | palm trees

Forward Dudu, from Palmeiras, participated in the SporTV team this Tuesday. Starting with Abel Ferreira in the three-time Libertadores championship, the shirt 43 detailed the planning and strategy of the coaching staff for the match against Flamengo, in Uruguay.

Dudu said that Abel Ferreira gathered the squad and shared with the players the decision about the tactical posture for the big decision. Athletes bought the idea, and the training had an impact on the field.

– Everything that happened in the game was trained, especially the play of the first goal, when I come inside to make room for Mayke. We did all this in training. We train a day before, we train a week. He arrived, gathered us and asked how we would beat Flamengo. We would have to make a sacrifice, even because Scarpa was moved to the left side, so that he could recover in the marking and we could mark Flamengo well. And that’s what happened in the game – said the attacker.

Dudu at SporTV Selection — Photo: SporTV Selection

Dudu spoke about the offensive positioning and the difference proposed by Abel for the game against Flamengo.

– If you notice, in the other games I was playing very open on the left side, and Gustavo (Scarpa) on the inside, more on the right side, and we switched against Flamengo. I went to the right side to bring their markings inside. We knew that Filipe Luís would accompany me on the right side, to open that space, and we know that David Luiz likes to go out a lot. That’s what Abel told us, for us to push for that side. And we had several opportunities. Everything we agreed on in training worked out, and we were happier for that, for having made what we trained to happen.

The striker has added another title to his collection of cups for Palmeiras. And he increased his status as a club idol.

– Who has to consider me an idol is the fan. I have to be out on the field and do what I do. Whenever I go on the field to defend Palmeiras, it’s always the last game, I always give my life for the club and for my work. Last year, I had to leave because of some particular problems and I couldn’t finish Libertadores. This year I came back, the team well trained and focused to be in this dispute that we managed to win. I’m happy and very fulfilled, it was a title I was missing.

With the squad’s vacation anticipated, the striker will not participate in the final rounds of the Brazilian Championship – Verdão will face Cuiabá this Tuesday.

– Now it’s time to enjoy the moment, because when we come back on January 5th, we have to be focused on the Worlds, on the semifinals, which will be difficult. Palmeiras went last year, played, and we have the mission to reach the final, so we have to be focused on the semifinal first and then think about the World Cup final.