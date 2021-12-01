Dudu reveals a conversation with Abel’s wife and says that coach should stay at Palmeiras: “Work to do” | palm trees

Dudu managed to enter even more into the history of Palmeiras with the title of Libertadores. On vacation and already with his head on the FIFA Club World Cup, the striker has a certainty for the future of the club: the continuity of Abel Ferreira in command of the team.

In an interview with ge, Dudu spoke about his relationship with the Portuguese coaching committee and showed optimism that the coach will remain, who refused a proposal from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, and has been polled by clubs in the United States and Turkey.

The people from Palmeira have even asked Abel Ferreira’s wife to move to São Paulo with her daughters.

– We met his wife at a barbecue he made, we filled her to come to Brazil (laughs). We hope that what he decides will be the best choice, but I’m sure he’ll continue, he won’t leave like that, because we have an important competition. I’m sure he’ll stay with us – said the attacker, who reinforced his will for the Portuguese to remain.

– Go on, man. Clear. He has a job to do with us, we have a competition to play (World Club, in February). That’s how he always talks, he’s closed to us, we’re all one. He will have time to rest and enjoy his family. We hope that his wife can come with her daughters to live in Brazil so that next year he will be very calm.

At the celebration on the lawn of the Centenário stadium, right after the victory against Flamengo and the confirmation of the South American title, Dudu could not hold back his tears and was embraced by Abel Ferreira.

– It was an outburst, like: “I got it”. What we dreamed we achieved. For everything we’ve been through at the club since 2015, I had this period in Qatar and I knew I was going to return to the club with the possibility of conquering Libertadores. It was a very difficult path, Abel says that we came by the hardest path, against São Paulo and Atlético-MG. There was an outburst of happiness, joy, having conquered this title. It was one of my biggest dreams, for the club and for all the players at Palmeiras.

Before the current peace, however, the relationship between Dudu and Abel Ferreira went through some small frictions. The Portuguese took a long time to follow up on the attacker, who complained of having been substituted in some matches.

The situation was controlled by the board and technical committee behind the scenes of the Football Academy. On the field, the striker had sequence and was important in the games against São Paulo and Atlético-MG, in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Libertadores.

– Those things about leaving, complaining… Everyone knows me and knows my desire to be playing and participating. Abel and I were getting to know each other, we had these things to complain on the way out, to talk, but it’s to want to play and help the group. Nothing against the person. Nobody has any of that at Palmeiras, it’s a very united group, . It was more in this beginning of understanding each other’s situation, today we know each other well. He counts on me a lot, we talk, not only him but also with the technical committee. Everyone from CT is to be congratulated for everything they do for Palmeiras.

Since his return to Brazil, Dudu left the Football Academy region for Alphaville. It was even there that there was a fraternization of the cast from Palma, with the presence of Abel Ferreira’s family. The attacker stated that he is willing to be a neighbor of the Portuguese.

– Every place has its dangers, here it is very quiet in the condominiums. I hope the family can get closer to him. The family being close, the guy is another person, he is another head.

– I told him that living here is good. Everyone says there is traffic to go to São Paulo, but when we go there is no traffic. If I’m waking up at 6 am, 7 am, there is traffic, but it takes me 23 minutes to get to CT. It’s quiet… The woman is in charge there (laughs) – she joked.

Because of the planning for the FIFA Club World Cup dispute, in early February, the board decided to bring forward the vacation of the cast. The re-presentation at the Soccer Academy will be on January 5th.

– I was thinking that if I lost the title everyone would be sad. Now we’ve won, we have to celebrate and enjoy the end of the year with friends and family so that we’ll come back well focused on the beginning of the season because we have a great competition ahead. There’s no way to forget. (The World Cup dispute) You have to work on vacation, train. We know that the guys’ team will be playing, it will be a bit of competition for them.

