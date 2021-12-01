Dupla returns to Corinthians after the end of their respective loans

This Monday morning, two players returned to Corinthians after a loan period. They are defender Caetano, who was defending the CRB, and midfielder Fessin, who was part of the Ponte Preta squad.

The two players have already had their returns made official at the BID, from the CBF. In principle, the 22-year-old defender was loaned to the team from Alagoas in June to play in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This, incidentally, was the second club that the player defended this year. During Paulistão, the young man passed by São Caetano, which was relegated to Serie A2.

The midfielder, also 22, arrived in Campinas in the same month of June. Before this negotiation was settled, the athlete’s contract with Timão was renewed until the end of 2022. In March, the player returned from a loan at Bahia and was not included in the technical committee’s plans.

At the Parque São Jorge club, Caetano and Fessin played mostly in the Sub-20. There, the first played 42 games and scored a goal. The second, in turn, played 35 games and scored 12 goals. Both also participated in friendly matches with the Under-23.

Back at Corinthians, the two athletes are at the disposal of the professional squad. That’s because the Under-23 category could be closed in 2022. However, the forecast is that they will be lent again next year.

See more at: Corinthians squad and Corinthians Base.