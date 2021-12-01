Dynho guarantees immunity after leaving pedestrians without water

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Dynho guarantees immunity after leaving pedestrians without water 6 Views

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

11/30/2021 23:34Updated on 12/01/2021 00:42

Dynho Alves, the winner of the last fire test of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), opened the lamp of powers in the formation of the eleventh swidden this night, and chose the power of the yellow flame for himself.

Revealed this night, with it the pawn gained immunity if he left his fellow prisoners 72 hours without water. Without hesitating, the dancer guaranteed a few more days in the rural reality show.

power of the red flame

2021 Farm: Dynho Alves reads the power of the red flame in the formation of the 11th farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

2021 Farm: Dynho Alves reads the power of the red flame in the formation of the 11th farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Sthefane Matos, the person with whom the dancer has been exchanging caresses — which even led to MC Mirella’s divorce filing — was chosen by Dynho to receive the power of the red flame.

Chosen by the public, with it the pawn must choose two pawns that are not in the field, and a new vote will decide which of the two is the fourth roceiro. In other words, this week’s swidden formation will not have “one left”.

