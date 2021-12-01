‘El Chapo’ wife sentenced to three years in US prison – International

Two years after the Mexican drug dealer “El Chapo” start serving life sentence in the U.S, his wife, who admitted to having participated in million-dollar smuggling activities, was sentenced this Tuesday, 30, to 36 months of detention in a federal penitentiary.

Emma Colonel Aispuro pleaded guilty in June to three counts in the US District Court in Washington. Her crimes, she said, include the distribution of 100 tons of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

“I turn to you today to express my true regret and ask that all citizens of this country forgive me,” Emma told Judge Rudolph Contreras. “I am really sorry”.

The Department of Justice and Emma’s lawyers agreed that the sentencing guidelines in her case required a prison sentence in the range of 51 to 71 months. However, one prosecutor recommended just 48 months, noting that El Chapo’s wife was a small “cog in a big wheel of a powerful criminal organization” and that she “quickly accepted responsibility” after her arrest in February.

But the defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman asked for more mercy, arguing that Emma married El Chapo on his 18th birthday, when he was 49, and spent his adult life under its sway. “Her involvement was, in many ways, just being the wife of Joaquín Guzmán (El Chapo),” said Lichtman, claiming that Emma’s role in the organization should be “judged through the lens of how she got into crime.”

As part of a court settlement, Emma admitted to helping her husband, now 64, maintain control of the Sinaloa Cartel from her cell in a Mexican maximum-security prison before her escape in July 2015. She delivered messages from El Chapo to cartel members, allowing him to continue to profit from smuggling even in custody.

Emma also acknowledged that she received $1 million in proceeds from the sale of heroin and used some of the money as a bribe to secure favorable treatment for her husband in prison.

After months on the run, the hefty boss—whose nickname translates to “Short”—was captured in January 2016 and extradited to the United States a year later. He was convicted on federal drug trafficking charges in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison. In his years at the helm of the cartel, officials said, he raised about $14 billion and was responsible for numerous acts of violence.

“He won me over with his kindness and good manners,” he once told an interviewer. She and El Chapo are parents of twin 11-year-old daughters.

In the smuggler’s trial, his wife was an impressive figure. He always arrived at court in designer clothes, stiletto heels and oversized sunglasses, earning him the nickname “Kardashian of Sinaloa.” From her reserved seat in the courthouse gallery, she occasionally blew kisses to her husband./W.POST