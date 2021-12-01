El Chapo’s wife sentenced to three years in US prison – News

Emma Coronel, wife of Mexican Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was sentenced this Tuesday (30), in the United States, to three years in prison for her participation in the powerful Sinaloa cartel led by her husband.

Washington federal court judge Rudolph Contreras imposed on the 32-year-old former Miss a sentence less than the four years requested by the prosecution, acknowledging that the defendant was a teenager when she married Guzmán, and that she pleaded guilty after her arrest in February.

After hearing the sentence, the young woman, dressed in a dark jacket and trousers and her face partially covered by a black mask, made no comment.

Previously, she had expressed in Spanish her “sincere regret for any harm she may have caused”, saying she felt “ashamed”.

“Today the suffering I caused my family hurts me a lot,” he said, and begged the judge to allow him to raise his 9-year-old twin daughters.

In addition to the 36 months of detention, Contreras ordered Emma to serve four years of supervised release, one year less than prosecutors had demanded, in addition to paying $1.5 million (about R$8.44 million).

The nine months she has already spent in prison will be deducted from her sentence.

Complicity

Emma, ​​who has US and Mexican citizenship, was arrested on February 22, 2021 at Dulles International Airport outside Washington for alleged “complicity” in her husband’s drug trafficking business.

On June 10, she pleaded guilty to three counts: conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs in the United States, conspiracy to launder drug money, and involvement in financial transactions with a drug trafficking organization.

“Good luck to you. I hope you are raising your twins in a different environment than you’ve experienced so far,” Judge Contreras told her on Tuesday.

Between her marriage and her arrest in February, Emma benefited “in many ways” and “knowingly” from her husband’s earnings, according to US court documents.

Prosecutors said she admitted to being aware of the importation into the United States of at least 450 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of heroin, 45 kilograms of methamphetamine and 90 tons of marijuana.