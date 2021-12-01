Elected names and R$ 22.9 million in initial capital: details of the deed Cruzeiro SAF | cruise

The date of November 29, 2021 will go down in history with the creation of the Cruzeiro Esporte Clube Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. The club puts all the chips in the transformation and entry of an investor to return to being economically viable. The formal implementation record is 46 pages long, and the ge had access to the document registered at the notary’s office.

The deed – dated November 26 – brings some details of the new model of the Cruise, with election and ownership of some members. The document states that the “Board of Directors”, with a three-year term (and which administers the SAF along with the board), was formed with the election of three members:

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues (current president of Cruzeiro)

Alvimar de Oliveira Costa (advisor and former president of the club)

Paulo Henrique Pentagna Guimarães (advisor and entrepreneur)

Cruzeiro goes through a transformation process to a club-company model — Photo: Light Press

The board is composed of four members, according to the amendment distributed to Cruzeiro’s councilors in August. According to the registered deed, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues and Edson Potsch Magalhães Neto (current administrative vice president of Cruzeiro) they are also members of the board of directors of Cruzeiro SAF (with the same three-year term).

The time is longer than the period that Sergio Rodrigues was elected to the “Cruzeiro Club”. However, the presence of the “Cruise Club” president is mandatory on the SAF board of directors, as stated in the bylaws.

President of Cruzeiro on record of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol — Photo: Publicity/ Social Networks

The members of the Fiscal Council of Cruzeiro SAF (with a three-year term) were also elected:

André Dias Bahia (accountant)

Sandro Magno Garcia Costa (accountant)

Jorge Luiz Valente Lipiani (engineer)

The fiscal council also already has alternate members: Raphael Silva Rodrigues, Thiago Fantine Magalhães and Wederson Advíncula Siqueira (all lawyers).

The members of the Board of Directors, Executive Board and Fiscal Council will not be remunerated.

It was recorded in the deed of Cruzeiro SAF that the company’s initial capital is R$22.92 million, with 22.92 million common shares “at the issue price” of R$1. All of them in the hands of Cruzeiro, which constituted the new association, that is, the club-company.

This value is the result of the sum of the values ​​related to the economic and federative rights of athletes linked to the Cruzeiro base and that were directed to the SAF. It was carried out through an “Assessment Report” carried out by Villela e Associados Auditing and Consulting, appointed by the club.

There were 109 nine base players, listed as intangible assets, and the “recoverable values” for each of them. The two with the highest value and which exceeded R$ 900 thousand were: Ezequiel (18-year-old goalkeeper): R$ 987,969.20 and Vitor Roque (striker who played in the professional in 2021): R$ 934,310. Midfielder Júlio César, from the Sub-20, is the third with the highest value: R$ 878,781.90.

Vitor Roque is one of the most valuable assets at Cruzeiro SAF — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

This share capital, according to the SAF statute, may be increased in number of shares, but with the authorization of Cruzeiro Clube.