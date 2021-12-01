Elon Musk reveals Cybertruck’s whistle and makes fun of Apple cloth

Fans who can’t wait for Cybertruck, which had production postponed until the end of 2022, were given the opportunity to buy an unusual new product with a squared futuristic aesthetic. This Tuesday (30), Elon Musk announced on his Twitter the sale of the limited edition of a collectible whistle inspired by the pickup truck for US$50, approximately R$281 in direct conversion.

According to the portal Business Insider, the product sold out within an hour of the CEO’s publication. The Cyberwhistle was sold in the Lifestyle category of Tesla’s online store, which also features mugs, water bottles and even an umbrella for US$60 (R$337).

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

Using the tweet to promote the product, the businessman made a joke with the recent “iPano”, which costs R$ 219 at Apple’s national store. “Don’t waste your money on Apple’s silly fabric, buy our whistle.”

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

The polishing cloth was launched to “safely and efficiently” clean branded products; but, due to the “salty” price, he was the victim of memes and complaints on social media.

eBay Deals

With a shape similar to the car, the tiny whistle is made of polished stainless steel and can already be found by “opportunistic” retailers on eBay for US$ 2,25 thousand (R$ 12,7 thousand). This reveals how linking Elon Musk and the Tesla brand to a commodity can enhance its value. On the promotion page, a highlight is given to the fact that the whistle was purchased seconds after the entrepreneur’s tweet.