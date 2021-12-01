Embraer (EMBR3) partners with Pratt & Whitney to develop sustainable fuels

Embraer (EMBR3) announced this Tuesday (30) the signing of an agreement with Pratt & Whitney to collaborate in studies on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Technical teams from both companies will work together to define an integrated plan for ground and flight tests using 100% SAF, in an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, with GTF engines.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of Embraer and Pratt & Whitney to support the aviation industry’s environmental goals, including the goal of achieving zero net CO2 emissions from flights by 2050.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Along with efforts to continually improve the efficiency of aircraft and engines, SAF plays an important role in decarbonising air travel, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

SAF is produced from renewable raw materials, such as used cooking oil or municipal solid waste, and can reduce lifecycle CO2 emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel.

Currently, technical standards developed by ASTM International allow aircraft to operate with SAF in mixtures of up to 50% with kerosene. According to a statement, studies among aircraft manufacturers (OEMs), fuel suppliers and regulators will allow new standards to certify the operation with 100% SAF.

“Embraer has a recognized history of innovation in sustainable fuels, including the first aircraft certified to run on ethanol in 2004, and collaboration is an essential prerequisite for our industry to achieve our environmental goals,” said Arjan Meijer , President and CEO of Embraer Aviação Comercial.

sign up for Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that touches your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related