Enem 2021: official feedback from the tests is released | Enem 2021

You official templates of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021 are already available. The information released this Wednesday (1) they are valid for both the printed and digital versions of the proofs. (See the feedbacks further down in this article).

THE question 157 of the pink test has been canceled. As the g1 said, the question about Copa do Brasil did not have a correct answer among the options. The item appeared on the blue test as question 138, as 155 from the gray test and 178 from the yellow test.

IT’S it is possible to access the templates in the site from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), responsible for applying the test.

O final result of the objective evidence and of the essay it only comes out on february 11th.

The template only allows the student to know their total number of hits.

This is because, as the proof is corrected by Item Response Theory (TRI), the final grade is not just calculated based on the percentage of correct answers.

This correction system detects consistency in student performance – it recognizes the “random hit”, that is, the “kick”, and assigns a lower score.

Therefore, in Enem, two candidates can get exactly the same amount of questions right, but take very different grades.