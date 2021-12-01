Enem 2021: official feedback to be released this Wednesday | Enem 2021

The Ministry of Education (MEC) should release this Wednesday (1) the official templates of the National High School Examination (Enem) 2021.

The disclosure was already foreseen in the notice to take place within three working days after the last tests, and the date was confirmed by the Ministry in a press conference held on Monday (29).

The templates will be valid both for the printed version of the tests and for the digital version and can be accessed on the website of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

The final result of the objective tests and the essay only comes out on February 11th.

Template does not allow predicting grades

O template does not allow the student to anticipate the grade they got on the exam, it just lets you know your total number of hits.

This is because, as the proof is corrected by Item Response Theory (TRI), the final grade is not just calculated based on the percentage of correct answers.

This correction system detects consistency in student performance – it recognizes the “random hit”, that is, the “kick”, and assigns a lower score.

Therefore, in Enem, two candidates can get exactly the same amount of questions right, but take very different grades.

An example: if a student got the 5 most difficult questions right but missed the easiest ones, he probably “kicked” the alternatives. Your performance is considered inconsistent, and the score for each hit is reduced.

The deadline for Enem 2021 candidates to request the re-application of the exam ends on Friday (3). The order must be made through the participant’s page on the Inep website.

The reapplication will take place on January 9th and 16th, 2022. On the same day, students who were exempt in 2020 and people deprived of liberty or under a socio-educational measure that includes deprivation of liberty will take the exams.