Even without Petrobras readjustment, gasoline price reaches R$ 7.30 in Salvador

Petrobras did not promote any readjustment in fuel prices throughout the month of November. Despite this, gasoline is weighing even more on the pockets of Bahian consumers. At Salvador stations, a liter of the product is already being sold for up to R$ 7.30. The reason for this increase, according to representatives of the sector, is the risk of shortages caused by Petrobras not being able to meet all the orders made by distributors for the supply of fuel.

To deal with the problem, according to Walter Tannus, president of the Union of State Fuel Dealers (Sindicombustíveis), distributors are having to import more expensive gasoline and the price is passed on to the gas stations, which decide whether or not to transfer the added value to the consumer. “It’s a business decision. Some hold the price for as long as they can and others need to pass it on”, he explains.

In fact, according to the Price of the Hour app, on the afternoon of Tuesday (30), there were still 17 gas stations in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador (RMS) selling gasoline at the previous price or even below. Most, however, had already updated the values ​​to, on average, R$ 6.93.

“Distributors import fuel and, according to them, the product arrives more expensive than that of Petrobras. When it comes to the end of the month, the situation worsens, as stocks are low and they need to accelerate imports. Then the price only increases”, reports Tannus.

Sadi Leite, executive director of the Union of Fuel Distributors of the State of Bahia (Sindicom), reinforces this justification. “Petrobras informed the distributors that it would not be able to offer the number of orders and, indeed, the market is having to use imports. Today, imported gasoline is R$ 0.10 to R$ 0.20 more expensive, in general”, he says.

Added to this extra cost with taxes levied on imports, the price of gasoline is even more expensive, which would justify the value of R$ 7.30 per liter found on Monday. The situation is so serious that some distributor representatives even warned of the danger of a fuel shortage.

The National Federation of Distributors of Fuels, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Brasilcom) even released a note warning of the danger.

“The reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages, given the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the current difference between international market prices, which are at levels well above those practiced in Brazil”, he said.

Sadi Leite is more cautious and says there is no risk of shortages. “There is no possibility, partly because of the import and partly because Petrobras will have to turn around to serve, at least, customers who have contracts. She won’t run out of product”, he trusts.

FUP says that nearly 500,000 barrels of oil products are imported into Brazil a day

Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the Single Federation of Oil Tankers (FUP), also believes that the increase in fuel prices is due to the search for the international market. “We have been denouncing this problem for some time, which is generated by the increase in idle capacity at refineries in Brazil. We currently have an average of 67% utilization of our production capacity. If you don’t use the rest, your dependence on imports grows,” he says.

According to Bacelar, nearly 500,000 barrels of oil derivatives are imported into Brazil a day, which increases fuel prices throughout the country, not just in Bahia. “We defend that the refineries return to operating with almost 100% of their capacity, as they were in 2014. Brazil decided for this policy that makes the population, distributors and service stations hostage to importers”, he points out.

Experts heard by the report believe that this problem is shared with other fuels, such as diesel and natural gas. Both, however, do not venture to say that the uptrend, for this reason, will continue in 2022.

“It will depend a lot on Petrobras’ posture or the international price. It’s unpredictable. We expect the price of oil to go down and the dollar too”, says Walter Tannus.

According to Petrobras, this incapacity for complete supply is not related to any problem in the company’s production, but rather to the growth of orders from distributors, which increased because of the pandemic. “We didn’t expect such a big growth. In Bahia, we have a sales volume close to 2014, when we reached our best average. Diesel has been in great demand because of the trucks that are running all over the place in this resumption”, considers Leite.

Remember: Gasoline prices rose 74% in 2021.

So far, in 2021, Petrobras has carried out 15 adjustments in the price of gasoline, with 11 increases and four reductions. In total, the value of fuel sold at refineries grew by 74%. Diesel had 12 readjustments, with nine increases and three reductions, which totaled a 65% increase in price. The last readjustment took place on October 26th and cost R$ 3.19 for gasoline and R$ 3.34 for diesel. Check the list of all adjustments made by the company:

Gasoline

January 19 – BRL 1.98

January 26 – R$ 2.08

February 8th – R$2.25

February 18th – R$2.48

March 1st – R$2.60

March 9 – R$ 2.84

March 20 – R$2.69

March 25 – R$ 2.59

April 16 – R$ 2.64

May 1st – BRL 2.59

June 12 – R$ 2.53

July 6th – R$2.69

August 12th – R$ 2.78

October 8th – R$2.98

October 26 – R$ 3.19

Diesel:

January 26 – R$2.12

February 8th – R$ 2.24

February 18 – R$2.58

March 1st – R$ 2.71

March 9 – R$ 2.86

March 25 – R$ 2.75

April 9 – R$2.66

April 16 – R$ 2.76

May 1st – BRL 2.71

July 6 – R$ 2.81

September 28 – BRL 3.06

October 26 – R$3.34