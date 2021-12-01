Everton Ribeiro’s sincere statement about Jorge Jesus after Mister’s screams at Maracanã

Flamengo fans attended in large public even after the recent loss of the title of Conmebol Libertadores, to Palmeiras, last Saturday (27)

Under heavy rain in Rio de Janeiro, more than 48,000 fans were present at Maracanã to push the Flamengo against Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship. Hangover from the loss of the title of the Libertadores Conmebol to palm trees, by 2-1, last Saturday (27), the red-black fans played their part. One of those feted by the crowd is no longer at the club, but he has idolatry in the stands: Jorge Jesus.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The current coach of the Benfica it still stirs the imagination of Flamengo fans, who dreams of his return. With the music ‘Hey, hello, hello, Mister! mister‘, those present at Maracanã celebrated the victory by 2-1 over Ceará. At the end of the match, Everton Ribeiro highlighted the role of the Portuguese in the club’s recent past.

“The affection that the fans have for him (Jorge Jesus) is the result of his work, what he did here, he deserves. Now, let’s see what lies ahead,” he said in an interview to Premiere, still on the lawn of Maracanã. The midfielder also spoke, of course, about the loss of Libertadores and the relationship with the fans.

play 2:00 ‘I think that Jorge Jesus would not have the same performance (if he returned to Flamengo)’, opined Sormani in the F90

“Our feeling is still sad for having lost this title, we knew it was very important to us and would bring immense joy to the Nation, but they show once again that they live in Flamengo, they live from this feeling, which is inexplicable . Arrive today and be welcomed by this crowd, with this affection, this joy.”

“They deserved a bigger title this year. But they know that we always leave everything on the field, as it was today, a very big commitment to try and repay a little for the enormous affection they have for us. for all the support”.

With the 2-1 victory over Ceará, Flamengo secured the Brazilian vice-championship and still has hypothetical chances of winning the competition. After failures in the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores, Everton Ribeiro clings to ‘believing until the end’ in the last rounds.

“The season is not over yet, we have remote chances, but let’s believe until the end. It was a different season, one that merged, it made it very difficult, but we fought, we fought for all the competitions, we came close, but unfortunately not we won. Fans giving a show, and we will always fight for them”.

To be champion, Flamengo needs to win their three remaining games on the table (sport, saints and Atlético-GO) and root for the Atlético-MG score one point in nine played in games against Bahia, Red Bull Bragantino and Guild.