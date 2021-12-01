Ex-BBB Hadson Nery Discovers Son Of Lightning Relationship

Hadson Nery, from BBB20, discovered that he is the father of a 19-year-old boy. The boy is the result of a lightning relationship with Dani, the last girlfriend he had before he went to play soccer professionally in Japan.

“The lightning relationship I had with Dani, for me, was just that. After all, I followed my career as a player. She had told me she got pregnant, but she wasn’t sure the baby was mine. Soon after, she took on another relationship and I had a 15-year marriage. She left it at that and never told me anything else. So for me, I wasn’t the father,” began Hadson, who is also the father of Lohan, Oliver and Mikael, from other relationships.

The ex-BBB only informed family members that he was really the boy’s father when paternity was proven. “Kleber Gabriel has become my fan since the BBB. Dani felt remorse, if you can put it that way, for knowing I could be his father. So that I could tell my family and she could be sure, we decided to do the DNA test. My family’s reaction was calm. Today I only have my biological mother, Paula, and my ‘black mother’, Angela. They were the two people I told besides my wife. In the past, I told my mothers that I could have a child, but the situation didn’t go forward. Now, with certainty after the test, it was smooth. Kleber Gabriel will be most welcome. I’ll be in Belém this week to officially present them. As far as I know, everyone is excited to meet him and I hope it’s in the best possible way,” he said.

“So far I didn’t know who he was, but I was aware because I saw Dani near him and I imagined that the boy could be my son. In the middle of the year, I had an event on vacation in Salinas and I was able to see him, and his mother had already told him that she would have a DNA test. I was in anticipation. It was nice meeting. My first impression of him was very positive. I found him very similar to me. He’s a very happy boy, likes the same things as me and has the same vibe as mine. Since we met, we kept in touch and we matured this possibility of actually being his father. He already had a fondness for me as a fan, and we just kept getting closer. Now, with the certainty of paternity, affection is now that of father and son. It’s been wonderful. We’re meeting now at the end of the year and it’s all going to be new. The emotion is at the surface because it will be different for me, for him and for the whole family.”

“The family has grown. As he is the oldest, he will take the post of ’01’ and we will change the order of the others. Lohan Matheus turns 02, Oliver Matheus turns 03 and Mikael Matheus turns 04. I intend to change his name too. Once it’s proven, I’m going to make the change so that he’s the youngest-oldest member of the Nery family. I don’t know if I will try a girl. I think I’m already over the line, but I leave my life to God’s will,” he concluded.

