Exclusive: Flavio Prado explains negotiation between Corinthians and Ricardo Goulart; check out

Flavio Prado, commentator of Pan Youth Group, revealed this Tuesday, 30, that the Corinthians is interested in having football from Ricardo Goulart, without a club since the termination of the contract with Guanghzou Evergrande, from China, held earlier this month. During the program “Sport in Discussion”, the journalist said that there is a mutual interest in closing the deal, but that the deal has not yet been sealed. In addition, according to the JP professional, the rival palm trees I would also like to repatriate the striker – the 30-year-old athlete had a discreet passage through the alviverde team during the first half of 2019.

“I had contact with a guy very connected to this negotiation, who told me that this transfer is very close to happening. There is interest on both sides, but that doesn’t mean it’s enshrined, not least because no one signed anything. Until you sign, we know how football works. In addition, they did not want the news to get out so as not to enter other clubs interested in the business. Palmeiras is also interested in it. So, I’m not saying that Ricardo Goulart is already a Corinthians player. I’m just saying that they are talking and that there is interest on both sides”, said Flavio Prado, this Tuesday, 30th.

Revealed by Santo André, Ricardo Goulart played for several clubs in Brazil, such as Internacional, Coimbra-MG, Goiás and Cruzeiro. In Raposa, the striker stood out, being fundamental in the conquests of the bi-championship of Brasileirão (2013 and 2014). In China, Paulista was multi-champion, winning three times the Chinese (2015, 2016 and 2017), the Asian Champions League (2015), the China Cup (2016) and the China Super Cup (2016 and 2017). In 2014, he was called up by Dunga to defend the Brazilian team in two friendlies.