Fábio Carille confirms interest in Palmeiras striker

In an interview with band sports, Carille did not evade the question and spoke about the possibility of Willian reinforcing Santos in 2022

Santos is looking for reinforcements for the 2022 season. Now free of relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the team still dreams of being able to qualify for the next Copa Libertadores da América. With the possibility of participating in a continental competition, the Santos technical committee begins to plan the next season.

One of the names speculated in Peixe is the forward Willian Mustode, from Palmeiras. Speculation around the player’s name started a few weeks ago and has only been growing in the last few days. In an interview, Santos coach Fábio Carille confirmed that the player is of interest to Alvinegro Praiano.

“Willian is a person who, in addition to being a great player, is experienced, who can add a very good head to these boys. I had the opportunity to work with him at Corinthians, from 2010 to 2012. We didn’t say anything. nothing. But of course it’s a player with this profile [que buscamos] to empower these kids that Santos have,” said the coach in an interview with Band Sports.

According to the website Sports Gazette, one of Santos’ trump cards for hiring Willian is football executive Edu Dracena, who worked with the striker at Palmeiras. The contract with Verdão runs until the end of 2022.

Willian Mustode has been highly praised

Aged 35, Willian has played 37 games, ten goals and three assists this season for Palmeiras. The player is praised for his posture on and off the field even in the attack reserve of Abel Ferreira’s team.

The veteran has been with the club since 2017, and was part of the achievements of two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Brasileirão (2018), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Paulistão (2020).