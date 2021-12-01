False Alessandra Ambrósio did a complete renovation of the house, neighbors say

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Roberto Cazzanig was deceived by the scammer for 15 years – (credit: Reproduction/Mediaset)

The blow suffered by Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who spent 15 years believing he had a relationship with Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio, continues to cause controversy.

The Italian press is following 50-year-old Valeria Satta, who is blamed for allegedly deceiving the athlete. With the trick, the embezzler made a complete renovation of a property in Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, according to information from her neighbors given to the newspaper. La Nuova Sardegna.

According to witnesses, the renovation had “floors, lamps, bathrooms, windows: everything new”. The residence is located in the village of Capoterra, close to Cagliari.

According to the article, the renovation was carried out in 2017, and the neighbors couldn’t believe how she was able to make so many changes to the house without working and with two children.

understand the case



Roberto Cazzaniga was the victim of a swindler who caused a loss of around 700,000 euros (approximately R$4.3 million) to the athlete, transferred over the years.

The criminal used photos of the top model in her profile and communicated with the player only by phone, which was enough for the relationship to continue.

“No, we never knew each other. Never. She made a thousand excuses, like illness and work. And yet I fell in love with that voice, one call after another. The contact was only on her cell, almost daily. She called before me. go training or at night, at bedtime,” Cazzaniga told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera .

Also according to the player, the fake Alessandra Ambrósio was asking for financial help to pay for treatments for alleged heart problems.

“I’m not even sure, a thousand euros here, another two thousand there… In the end, we reached a total of 700 thousand. After this nightmare, it’s as if I woke up from a coma that made me lose decades of life,” he said. Roberto Cazzaniga.

The case was revealed in a report shown on the program Le lene, on the Italian channel Mediaset.

The farce was only discovered because of the distrust of family members when they saw the player borrowing money to help Maya, the name the faker used to deceive Roberto. They gathered evidence to unmask the con artist.

The embezzler entered the athlete’s life with the help of a “friend” in common, identified only as Manuela Passero.

After being sought out by the broadcaster, Valeria Satta denied involvement in the coup known as catfishing , claiming to be just a friend of Maya’s. “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you believe me,” she said when asked about the athlete’s money.

The sportsman filed a complaint after discovering the farce and the case is being investigated by the local police.

The real Alessandra Ambrósio, who has a relationship with fellow model Richard Lee, has yet to comment on the episode.