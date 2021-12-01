Family heirs threaten to sue Ridley Scott for film · TV News

Touted for the 2022 Oscar awards season, Casa Gucci (2021) left the film’s central family heirs unhappy with director Ridley Scott’s approach. In an official note, the remaining members of the Italian dynasty threatened the process filmmaker.

In a text signed by the sons of Aldo Gucci (1905-1990), former president of the company played by Al Pacino in the film, the heirs criticized the way his father and other family members were represented in Scott’s film.

“The Gucci family reserves the right to take any initiative necessary to protect their name and image of their loved ones”, begins the statement initially published in vehicles in Italy.

According to Aldo’s heirs, Casa Gucci’s producers did not bother to consult family members about the film and represented their ancestors in the narrative as “bad guys, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them”.

The biggest reason for the family’s revolt, according to the statement, was the approach taken to Patrizia Reggiani, protagonist lived by Lady Gaga in the feature and mastermind of the murder of Maurizio Gucci (1948-1995), one of the heirs of the famous Italian brand. In their opinion, Scott’s script treats her as the story’s greatest victim.

In the statement, the family said it was “mysterious” that a woman convicted of instigating the murder of her ex-husband was portrayed as “a victim trying to survive in a male corporate culture.” For the crime, Patrizia was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

This isn’t the first time the family has attacked Casa Gucci. A few months ago, Patrizia Gucci, Aldo’s daughter, criticized Ridley Scott for, in her words, “stealing a family’s identity to profit and increase the income of the Hollywood system.”

In an interview with BBC radio, the director disagreed with the criticism launched by the heirs of the Gucci dynasty. “I don’t get involved in this. You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another one went to prison for tax evasion, so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit. public domain,” Scott pointed out.

In Brazil, Casa Gucci is being shown in movie theaters. The cast also features Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Jack Huston.

Watch the subtitled trailer below: