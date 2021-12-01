Fans fight in line to buy tickets for a new Spider-Man movie

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

(credit: Reproduction/Social Networks)


The pre-sale of the movie “Spider Man: No Return Home” started last Monday afternoon (29/11), however, fans all over the world had difficulty buying tickets. In Mexico, the concern about buying tickets was even more intense and ended up in fights and brawls.

When a fan tried to “jump” the line, other people who were waiting decided to beat him up. The video, shared on social media, shows the moment when the aggressions start and the two men “come on top of” the other man. At a certain point, the aggressions intensify and they end up on the ground.

The case took place in the city of Cuernavaca, Mexico.

The film “Spider Man: No Return Home”, starring Tom Holland, opens in theaters on December 15th.

