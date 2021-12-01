Fans organized by Flamengo send a message to Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira, Flamengo’s midfielder, received support from members of the “Raça”, which is the biggest organized supporter of the club, this Tuesday morning, 30, after the mistake in the Libertadores final. In a video published by “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro”, Andreas spoke with members of the uniform at the Nest of the Vulture and won a “second chance” from the fans.

Breed President Anderson Macula commented “anyone can make a mistake” and asked Andreas to “raise his head”. Andreas, in turn, heard what the members of the uniform said and said that he will stay at Flamengo until he wins a Libertadores. Watch the video:

Last Saturday, 27th, Andreas failed in a move that generated the second goal for Palmeiras. And in overtime, the midfielder received a short pass from David Luiz and handed the ball to Deyverson to go into the net at the Estadio Centenário, in Uruguay. The striker scored, put the 2-1 on the scoreboard and guaranteed the tri of Verdão against Flamengo.

Andreas cried a lot after the final whistle of the Libertadores decision and then used his social media to apologize to the Nation: “I’m here with a heavy heart! Today I messed up! There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that in these 3 months welcomed me into the Flamengo family with so much affection! I apologize for today’s mistake! I promise, I will win you back!”, he published.

Flamengo will host this Tuesday night, Ceará at Maracanã, with Andreas on the field. If the red-black team stumbles, Atlético Mineiro will celebrate the league’s double on this journey.