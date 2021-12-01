Fans queue at the box office at the cinema and start the fight

Fans’ eagerness to see the new Spider-Man movie ended in confusion outside a movie theater in the city of Cuernavaca, Mexico, last Monday. ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ only opens on December 15th, but tickets are available now.







Fans switch spots while purchasing movie tickets in Mexico Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

According to the Mexican newspaper Diary of Morelos, a group of people jumped the queue at the cinema box office in the shopping center and started a big fight. Videos posted on social media show young people exchanging punches.

During the melee, one of the boys kicks the head of another who is down. The fight only ended after the “let it go” group arrived and separated the young people. “The movie will be there all week,” said one of those present.

Starring Tom Holland, the new Spider-Man film will show for the first time a situation in which the superhero will be unmasked. The feature is directed by Jon Watts and screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommer.