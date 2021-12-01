Farm 13: Rico Melquíades gets tired of the boredom at home and gives “tips” for the production of the reality show; watch!

If it depends on the “silent wins” theory, Rico Melquíades is screwed… The pawn’s tongue is like a whip these days! Kkkk This Tuesday (30), for example, the comedian was bothered by the boredom inside “A Fazenda 13”, and decided to give “tips” to the director of the attraction, Rodrigo Carelli, in order to move the game.

During a conversation with Dayane Mello outside, the comedian began: “Only fifteen to go [dias], but I, being the director, was going to say: ‘People are just sleeping now, let’s get ahead! They are all emotionally tired, very exhausted.’ I would think so”. “They don’t even want to talk anymore, they don’t want to participate in dynamics anymore”, completed the model, in a joking tone. “But now, I think the good thing about the business is starting, more farms, more dynamics”, pondered the Santa Catarina then, referring to the final stretch of the dispute.

However, if it depends on the participant, the fire in the hay would start soon, as today is the day for the formation of the garden. “So I could start today. we indicated today [para a roça], there she [Adriane Galisteu] he said: ‘I’m waiting for you here now on the farm’. I already had the field today for someone to leave tomorrow. In the first block I already eliminated and tomorrow I would form [roça] again to go out on Thursday”, detailed Rico about how his planning would be. Next, he opined that this should happen next week, as the final of the reality show is scheduled for December 17th.

The protagonists of the edition comment how tired they are, exciting and exhausted. #The farm pic.twitter.com/4VNSssAFAJ — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 30, 2021

And this was not even the first time that Melquiades spoke so sincerely about the lack of activities to “warm up” the confinement. When criticizing the dynamics of “The Farm”, he made a comparison with “BBB”. “In the seven days there is something, there is dynamic. Here there is not. Seven days. We don’t have seven days [com dinâmicas]. And not to mention that we don’t participate. Does not participate on Wednesday and Thursday. […] Does nothing. If only it was everyone [na prova pra vencer] the lamp, like the ‘Leader’s Test’ there [no ‘BBB’]… Everyone does it there”, remembered.