Father bought weapon used by son in attack

The three teenagers killed during an attack on a school in Michigan (USA), yesterday, were identified by police, who learned that the shooter’s father bought the gun to give to his son.

The victims are 16-year-old Oxford High School student and football player Tate Myre who died on his way to hospital; Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. The latter was very happy to have entered several universities, according to reports from friends.

“This sort of thing can happen anywhere, and unfortunately it happened even in a sweet and quiet community like Oxford,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said in an interview with journalists last night.

The suspect in the shooting at Oxford Community School, a 15-year-old student, was detained by police. At least seven other people were injured, including a 47-year-old teacher.

According to the New York Post, police learned that the shooter’s father bought the gun used by his son in the attack four days ago.

Investigators believe the sniper fired at least 12 shots. A search warrant was served at the teenager’s home where authorities recovered several items, including the suspect’s cell phone.

It is not yet known what motivated the attack.