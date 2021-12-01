Father Kills 11 Year Old Daughter While Hunting With Power Rifle – International

USA: 11-year-old girl dies from accidental gunshot fired by her father (photo: Reproduction/GoFundMe) Last Saturday (11/27), an 11-year-old girl ended up dying after being shot accidentally by her father while he was hunting in a park in Harrison County, Texas (USA).

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, Daisy Grace Lynn George was seriously injured and was even rescued in a hospital in the city of Longview, where she died.

The girl’s father was not accused of having committed any crime, as the shooting was accidental. According to local authorities, the shot was fired while the man was unloading a high-powered rifle.

Texas police are still investigating the case and, at the end of the inquiry, the prosecution will consider whether the man will be charged.

To defray the girl’s funeral expenses, Daisy’s family opened an online kit. In the “GoFundMe” website description, the family says: “Because of a hunting accident, we lost a very special little girl. She was always a prankster trying to lift everyone’s spirits. She loved opening her heart. Daisy loved being surrounded by air. free. Always ready for an adventure big or small. Please help us put this little girl to rest. Thank you so much for any help.”

To date, more than $13,000 has been raised.