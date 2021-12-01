Felipe Melo calls Atlético-MG the ‘second best in America’ and reveals the trio he wanted to take to Palmeiras

Participating during ESPN FC, midfielder Felipe Melo praised the Atlético-MG team and revealed that he even asked to hire Hulk from Palmeiras

One of the teams beaten by palm trees in the winning campaign of Libertadores Conmebol it was the Atlético-MG, current leader of brazilian, in the semifinals. And Galo was highly praised by captain Felipe Melo.

In participation in the ESPN FC of the night of this Tuesday (30), the midfielder placed the Minas Gerais team as the second best on the continent and even revealed the three players of the squad he would like to have at Alviverde.

“The Hulk is an outstanding guy. That’s why I asked the Palmeiras board so much to bring him, because he’s very good. And the more the age goes, it goes on and it gets stronger, it looks like wine”, he said.

“O Flamengo they are still the best team in South America. Atlético are the second best in America, there is Diego Costa himself, who I also told him to come here, Nacho, who I would like him to play here”, he added.

In the semifinals of Libertadores, Atlético and Palmeiras met and had two draws. On the way, in São Paulo, 0 to 0, with the return ending in 1 to 1 in Mineirão. The Palmeirenses advanced for the goal scored away from home.