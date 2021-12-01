Felipe Melo is speculated on Fluminense, but the Serie B highlight is returning

With the end of the season approaching, Fluminense, like other clubs, suffers from speculation about possible reinforcements. This week came the information of a possible interest of Tricolor in defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras.

The player would fit a husky profile desired by the board. In addition, he can also act as a defender and his contract with Verdão will expire at the end of the year. However, his high age weighs against him, as he is now 38 years old, and the salary standard.

But would this be a good option for Fluminense? That’s because the club has a contract with one of the highlights of Série B, Caio Vinícius, who helped Goiás rise to the first division.

The 1.87m player and only 22 years old has his loan bond with the Goiás team expiring this Tuesday. Raises from the tricolor base, Caio has a contract with the Flu until the end of 2022.

Despite being young, Caio has already had experiences at Londrina, in 2018, at Atlético-GO and Oeste-SP, in 2020, before moving to Goiás this year. In Verdão do Cerrado, he established himself as the absolute titleholder in midfield.

Currently, Fluminense has five defensive midfielders in the squad, Martinelli, Wellington, André, Nonato and Yago Felipe.

