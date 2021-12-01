Felipe Melo praises Atlético and says he has ‘nominated’ the trio for Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure/Palm Trees

Two-time champion of the Libertadores with Palmeiras, Felipe Melo couldn’t start in the decision with Flamengo. Due to muscle pain, he was called at the end of overtime by Abel Ferreira. On the other hand, the defensive midfielder was the great name of Verdão in the two semifinal games against Atlético-MG.

In both matches, Felipe Melo had important duels with Hulk, pointed out by many as the best player playing in Brazilian football today. The 30 shirt from Palmeiras even revealed in an interview to ESPN Brasil that he even asked to be hired by the São Paulo club.

“The Hulk is an outstanding guy. That’s why I asked the Palmeiras board so much to bring him, because he’s very good. And the more it gets older, it gets stronger and stronger, it looks like wine. Maximum respect for him”, said Felipe Melo.

In addition to Hulk, Felipe Melo would like to have two more Galo players at Palmeiras. “Diego Costa himself is a fantastic player, I told him: ‘Wow, come to Palmeiras too’. There are other big players there too. Nacho, for example, wanted to be here with us too. It’s a fantastic club, a fantastic team and a fantastic coach”, he added.

In the semifinals of Libertadores, Atlético and Palmeiras met and had two draws. On the way, in São Paulo, Hulk wasted a penalty kick and the game ended in a draw 0-0. At Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, a new equality, but with the goal scored away from home, the team led by Abel Ferreira advanced .

