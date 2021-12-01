Felipe Neto and Virginia surprise fans by showing bank balance

Virgínia Fonseca and Felipe Neto showed the balance of bank accounts (photo: reproduction / instagram @virginia @felipeneto)

Virginia Fonseca and Felipe Neto surprised the public by showing the balance in their bank accounts to followers. The values ​​were not what fans expected and the influencer and manager explained the reason for the value.

“Guys, this business of asking for a print of the account… Money doesn’t stay in the account. There’s R$ 178 in mine”, showed Felipe. In the image it was still possible to see the amount he has available, and has not used, in the overdraft. The sum is just over R$ 117 thousand.

Neto even joked that when he opened his checking account to show his followers the balance amount, he saw an account that he hadn’t paid attention to this month. “Fuck you guys made me see the card statement,” he said.

Influencer Virgínia Fonseca was also asked by fans on Instagram how much she had in her bank account and made a screenshot of the bank’s application to answer the question. Zé Felipe’s wife showed a balance of only R$ 0.09.

The value does not correspond to the luxurious life that she shows on social networks with pajamas for R$ 20 thousand, for example. Used in the launch of its aesthetic clinic, the complete look went from R$ 50 thousand.