Felipe Neto exposes bank account balance and surprises with value – Famous

Felipe Neto (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Monday (11/29),



Felipe Neto



decided to kill the curiosity of some fans through instagram. YouTuber joined the wave of the web fad and also showed a print of the bank account value.

Felipe showed his computer screen on the bank’s website, displaying the amount of 178 reais in his checking account.

Despite the focus being on the account balance, what caught the attention of Internet users was the limit value of his overdraft: 117 thousand and 400 reais.

“Guys, this business of asking for a print account… Money doesn’t stay put in the account, he warned, joking: You made me see the card statement”, said Neto.

Then, he explained about the overdraft limit value: “When you are an influencer who you know has a lot of fuss, don’t ask for a print of the account. Nobody leaves money sitting in the account. Ask for a print of the wealth management table. It’s obvious that no one will show it because no one wants to expose how much money they have. Just so you know why you keep asking for a print of the account… People just leave the money in the account so I don’t know… People use the overdraft, which is that limit you have you have to spend that the bank lends you and you can spend up to that limit, your account becomes negative and you take out of an investment and pay without interest for up to x number of days. What is your overdraft does not mean that I I have that money in my account,” explained the influencer.

Felipe Neto shows bank balance (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Finally, he even advised his followers: “Guys, for God’s sake, if you’re leaving your money in a checking account or sitting at home, paper and such, look for an education in economics, a financial education. The same thing goes for it. for savings, everyone. Basic financial education, inflation this year will exceed 10% and savings will pay 5%. If you left money in savings, you lost money,” he reported.