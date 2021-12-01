Felipe Neto surprises followers and shows a print of his bank account

Brazil’s biggest influencer, Felipe Neto posted a box of questions on Instagram and asked his followers to point out what they would like to see on the famous cell phone. A smart fan asked him to publish a print of his bank account and Felipe didn’t hesitate.

“Guys, this business of asking for the account’s print… Money doesn’t stay in the account. There’s BRL 178 in mine”, he replied.

In the next photo, Felipe Neto even joked about his credit card. “Fuck you guys made me see the card statement,” he said.

Right after answering the question, he even gave a tip to his followers. “When it’s an influencer that you know has a lot of fuss, don’t ask for a print of the account. Nobody leaves money sitting in the account. Ask for a print of the wealth management table. It is obvious that nobody is going to show why nobody wants to show how much money they have”, explained Felipe Neto.

He even explained the overdraft to his followers. “Just so you know why I keep asking for a printout of the account… People only leave the money in the account, I don’t know… People use the overdraft, which is that limit you have to spend that the bank lends you and you can spend up to that limit, your account becomes negative and you take out of some investment and pay interest-free up to x number of days. What is your overdraft check doesn’t mean I have that money in my account,” he said.

At the end of his Stories, he still counseled. “Guys, for God’s sake, if you are leaving your money in a checking account or sitting at home, paper and such, look for an education in economics, a financial education. The same thing goes for savings, guys. Basic financial education, inflation this year will pass 10% and savings will pay 5%. If you left money in savings, you lost money”, he concluded.