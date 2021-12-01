FGTS birthday withdrawal is released for workers born in December – 12/01/2021 – Market

Workers with a formal contract born in December can opt for the withdrawal-anniversary of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) from this Wednesday (1). They have until the 31st of this month to sign up and receive the benefit.

The withdrawal of values ​​can also be done from this Wednesday for the December birthdays. To withdraw the money, however, the professional has a longer deadline, until February 28, 2022. See the calendar below.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the option for this modality can be made on the FGTS application, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, at the bank’s ATMs or at Caixa branches. Migration to the loot-birthday system is not mandatory. Those who do not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-termination system, that is, they will have the right to take the money from the fund if they are dismissed without just cause.

2021 cashout calendar

born inStart of paymentDeadline for withdrawing value
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 31, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 31, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

The amounts of the FGTS benefit are available for withdrawal until the last business day of the second month after the acquisition of the right to withdraw. If the employee does not withdraw within this period, the money automatically returns to his FGTS account.

The withdrawal-birthday was created in 2019, through law 13932/2019. Those who opt for this modality can withdraw an amount from their FGTS per year, depending on the month of their birthday. However, if you are dismissed, you have no right to withdraw-withdrawal. The 40% fine of the FGTS is guaranteed.

The worker who opts for the measure may withdraw a percentage of the FGTS balance added to an additional installment. The calculation of how much you can withdraw can be done in the FGTS app.

Anyone who has a bank account at any bank can request credit to the account and, on the date of release of the resource, the amount will be transferred, without any burden to the worker. According to Caixa, this year, each worker received, on average, R$ 787.

How much can you withdraw:

FGTS balanceAliquotadditional installment
BRL 50050%
BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50
BRL 1,001.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 up to BRL 10 thousand20%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand15%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900
Above R$ 20 thousand5%BRL 2,900

