FGTS birthday withdrawal is released for workers born in December – 12/01/2021 – Market

Workers with a formal contract born in December can opt for the withdrawal-anniversary of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) from this Wednesday (1). They have until the 31st of this month to sign up and receive the benefit.

The withdrawal of values ​​can also be done from this Wednesday for the December birthdays. To withdraw the money, however, the professional has a longer deadline, until February 28, 2022. See the calendar below.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the option for this modality can be made on the FGTS application, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, at the bank’s ATMs or at Caixa branches. Migration to the loot-birthday system is not mandatory. Those who do not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-termination system, that is, they will have the right to take the money from the fund if they are dismissed without just cause.

2021 cashout calendar

born in Start of payment Deadline for withdrawing value January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 31, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 31, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

The amounts of the FGTS benefit are available for withdrawal until the last business day of the second month after the acquisition of the right to withdraw. If the employee does not withdraw within this period, the money automatically returns to his FGTS account.

The withdrawal-birthday was created in 2019, through law 13932/2019. Those who opt for this modality can withdraw an amount from their FGTS per year, depending on the month of their birthday. However, if you are dismissed, you have no right to withdraw-withdrawal. The 40% fine of the FGTS is guaranteed.

The worker who opts for the measure may withdraw a percentage of the FGTS balance added to an additional installment. The calculation of how much you can withdraw can be done in the FGTS app.

Anyone who has a bank account at any bank can request credit to the account and, on the date of release of the resource, the amount will be transferred, without any burden to the worker. According to Caixa, this year, each worker received, on average, R$ 787.

How much can you withdraw: